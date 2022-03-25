Michigan communities to split $42 million of marijuana tax revenue

(WXYZ) — Michigan cities, townships and counties split more than $42 million in tax revenue from marijuana sales last year.

The revenue comes from only recreational marijuana and is split among communities that allow recreational marijuana sales.

Ann Arbor got some of the biggest revenue in the state, bringing in more than $1.4 million from sales. It has 25 different recreational marijuana licenses in the city.

Washtenaw County brought in more than $1.8 million in tax revenue, and Bay County brought in more than $1.35 million.

