Michigan communities to split $42 million of marijuana tax revenue

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 25, 2022
(WXYZ) — Michigan cities, townships and counties split more than $42 million in tax revenue from marijuana sales last year.

The revenue comes from only recreational marijuana and is split among communities that allow recreational marijuana sales.

Ann Arbor got some of the biggest revenue in the state, bringing in more than $1.4 million from sales. It has 25 different recreational marijuana licenses in the city.

Washtenaw County brought in more than $1.8 million in tax revenue, and Bay County brought in more than $1.35 million.

Below is a list of the breakdown by community

