Michigan companies testing new tech to check cannabis use on the job

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As more and more states have legalized recreational use of marijuana, including here in Michigan, there are new ways of protecting worker's rights, and ensuring testing for cannabis use is done more accurately.

At companies with a zero-use policy, new technology is working to deliver a test that only checks if someone is under the influence while on the job.

Whether it's a job operating heavy machinery or something else, this new technology aims to keep workers safe. Now, we're raising their voices across Metro Detroit.

Hound Labs (Screenshot from WXYZ video)

It's a cutting-edge piece of technology developers created for the workplace and beyond, with there undoubtedly being strong interest in states like California, Colorado and Michigan. There would be interest in all states with legalized recreational use of marijuana, where employers are seeking accurate testing of workers.

I spoke with Corey Cannova from Plan B Wellness, a dispensary in Detroit, to get his take, on a breathalyzer device made by the company Hound Labs.

WXYZ

“If it helps with the safety of other people and even company and business property it would be beneficial," Cannova said.

The device tests whether someone is currently under the influence of cannabis, and I've learned it's already being used in Southeast Michigan. The breathing device is able to test for marijuana use, similar to how a breathalyzer detects alcohol by police.

“They should be doing it off their work time, instead of on work time," Corey said. "It can impair their performance or cause an incident that could potentially get them out of work and cost the company money.”

On the streets, I also shared information with Metro Detroiter Rafiu Ajayi, who says he's in support of the device being used as long as it's in response to an issue, not a random test.

WXYZ

"Come in late, not doing the job properly," Ajayi told me. "There has to be a glaring reason to do that.”

The company tells me that part of what makes their product unique is that the detection window is shorter, meaning someone wouldn't unfairly fail a test for prior use that goes back days, weeks or months. In part of a statement, they say:

“Our product has a specific purpose of deterring workday use whereas a lot of products out there, when that detection window is as long as it is, it’s looking for habitual users.”

Another voice is Matthew Abel, a prominent attorney who once led the cannabis counselandhelped legalize recreational use in Michigan.

WXYZ

“We should be looking at impairment, not just cannabis use," Abel said.

Abel says that many employees have reviewed policies post 2018, when recreational use was passed here, and it's important to carefully look at use, and only discipline or terminate someone if they are actually showing up impaired.

“It seems this is better than what’s been in the past," Abel said when I asked about his initial reaction to this technology. "A hair sample will tell you if anyone has used cannabis within their hair life, but won’t tell you if they are presently impaired.”

WXYZ graphic (stats via Quest Diagnostics)

In Michigan, the workforce has a positivity rate of 5.8 percent, higher than 3.1 nationally, according to Quest Diagnostics. Right now, two dozen devices are in use at businesses in the Great Lakes state. Digging deeper, I questioned Detroit City Councilmember Mary Waters about this.

“Is a product like this more fair to workers because it tests in a shorter window?" I asked.

WXYZ

“The shorter window would be better for workers I would think," Waters responded.

WXYZ graphic

In Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, Concentra Medical Centers also offer the testing, which can be used for pre-employment, random screenings, reasonable suspicion, and post-accident testing. In this case, negative results come back within 24 hours. A positive result can be returned between 72-96 hours.

Plans are in the works for a quicker turnaround now being developed.

“I am sure employers will do whatever is necessary, especially if they are suspicious of certain kinds of behavior and being under the influence," Waters said. "Listen, legalizing marijuana is not meant to be abused.”

The company said they plan to market their breathalyzer product to law enforcement next. I reached out to MSP for their response, but so far they've declined comment.