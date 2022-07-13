Watch Now
Michigan confirms 9 monkeypox cases, CDC says

Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/AP
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Massachusetts has reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently had traveled to Canada, and investigators are looking into whether it is connected to recent cases in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jul 13, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting nine confirmed cases of monkeypox in Michigan.

On Monday, the CDC reported six confirmed cases in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told 7 Action News on Monday there were three cases in Oakland County, one in the city of Detroit and one in Kent County.

It’s unclear at this time where the other cases were identified. We’re working to learn more about those other cases.

Monkeypox symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • A rash that can look like pimples or blisters. These appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

More information on monkeypox can be found on the CDC's website.

