Michigan designer shines with Indian-inspired styles at Paris Fashion Week

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — You could say Rachna Chandra was destined to be a designer.

"My name 'Rachna' literally means creativity ... so that's how I think I was born for it," she said.

Growing up in India, sewing started as just a hobby for Rachna.

"I used to sew a lot for myself and my siblings," she said.

And then in 1996, her sister needed some eye-catching outfits for her Miss India submission — and she got in!

"Those were the outfits designed by me ... that was my biggest gig then," laughed Rachna.

Rachna would migrate to the United States a year later, but it wasn’t until she started having kids that she decided to turn her passion into a career.

"I started my brand back then out of my garage," she said.

The garage would soon lead to Taj Cottage — Rachna’s first storefront in Farmington Hills. She opened in 2019 only to be greeted by the pandemic just months later.

"I was depressed for four days. Then I picked myself up and decided to do something," she said.

That something was a mask mission.

"I converted my sewing skills into a donation mask mission, and we sold and donated over 11,000 mask nationwide," said Rachna.

Through all the obstacles, Rachna has come out on top — sharing her designs with the world. Her latest collection was recently accepted and featured during Paris Fashion Week.

"Oh, my god. It was just amazing. I mean, you could tear up," she said. "You don't see these contemporary Indian designs out in the street very often. So it was a great, great, great experience. Given a chance, I would go to Paris again."

Rachna says her focus is on Indian bridal or contemporary, fusion styles, making culturally-inspired fashion all inclusive.

"Anybody could wear this jacket ... dress it up, dress it down," she said, showing off one of her pieces.

Now Rachna’s set her sights on the years ahead — with a hope to get more branches nationwide and increased exposure.

"After Paris, all I heard is 'congratulations. Keep it up. Keep going. We are so proud of you.' So, you know, maybe in 5 to 10 years, I might see, I hope to see my collection or some of my pieces in ... some big stores or maybe some more outlets," she said.

From a needle and thread to a successful career in fashion — the incredible journey was stitched together by hard work and a dream.

"It's a good feeling ... when I see people more comfortable and happy in my designs," she said.

To check out more of Rachna’s designs or to ask about a custom design, click here.

