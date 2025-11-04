Michigan DNR's proposed changes to elk season include increasing the number of hunt days

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released proposed changes to elk hunting in Michigan, lengthening the harvest times.

According to the DNR, the proposals would lengthen both elk hunting periods in the northern Lower Peninsula, which is home to the state's elk herd.

Under the changes, there would be 24 additional days of elk hunting allowed in the state between two hunting periods.

Hunt period one would run from the second Saturday in September through the second Sunday in October, taking place over 30 consecutive days.

Currently, the first hunting period is broken up into three, four-day hunts from August and September, totaling just 12 days.

The second hunt period would run between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15, compared to Dec. 13-21, which is currently nine days.

In all, the two hunting periods would provide 45 days of total harvest time, more than double the current 21 total days.

The proposals would not go into effect until the 2026 elk hunting season.

“Shifting the period later in the year should give hunters more favorable weather conditions,” said Scott Eggeman, a Gaylord-based field operations manager for the DNR Wildlife Division. “And a monthlong, continuous hunting period would provide hunters with more opportunities, allow flexibility to choose when they want to hunt and help them safety and effectively target an appropriate elk by reducing the pressure on them to make a kill quickly.”

Another proposed change would allow hunters 72 hours to register their elk with the DNR. Currently, elk must be registered within 24 hours.

The DNR said the proposals do not include any recommended changes to the state's elk management unit boundaries or the annual elk drawing.

Hunters are encouraged to give their feedback through Jan. 23, and the final regulations will be adopted at the April 2026 Natural Resources Commission meeting.