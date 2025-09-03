Michigan doctor arrested in undercover sting for allegedly soliciting sex with 5-year-old

(WXYZ) — A Michigan family practice doctor was arrested in an undercover internet crimes sting after allegedly soliciting a Florida mother to have a sexual relationship with her 5-year-old daughter, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Watch Randy Wimbley's report:

MI doc arrested in undercover sting for allegedly soliciting sex with 5-year-old

Officials say the Port St. Lucie Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit started an investigation this past June when Dr. William J. Murdoch reportedly began talking online with an undercover “mom.”

Watch the update from police below:

VIDEO: Police in Port St. Lucie speak on arrest of Michigan doctor accused of soliciting sex with 5-year-old

According to police, Murdoch was trying to build a friendship with the “mom” in order to explore if she would allow her 5-year-old to have a sexual relationship with him.

"The detective creates a profile that certain people would probably find appealing and attractive and they allow the predators to come to them," explained Port St. Lucie Police Department Chief Leo Niemczyk.

“During the course of the investigation, stomach churning messages were exchanged that entailed his plan to groom the child and quickly turn the situation sexual,” officials wrote in a statement.

Officials say the details of his behavior is “too explicit to share in its entirety.”

"Unfortunately, it's quite prevalent. The internet is a dark and dangerous place and it allows people with bad intentions a avenue to communicate with people across not only the country, but the whole world," said Chief Leo Niemczyk.

A digital examination of Murdoch’s iCloud and messaging account also allegedly revealed other conversations related to “conception, full term abortions, and intentional drug and alcohol use to cause birth defects.”

The United States Marshals arrested Murdoch; he will be extradited to Florida.

"There are disturbed people in all walks of society," said Chief Leo Niemczyk. "It's particularly concerning in this case that you have a family practitioner, a doctor who has access to children as a matter of practice."

Dr. Murdoch worked for the ProMedica Health System in Monroe.

ProMedica released the following statement following the arrest:

“We can confirm that on September 2, the U.S. Marshals arrested Dr. William J. Murdoch. This arrest triggered an immediate suspension of Dr. Murdoch’s hospital privileges and a termination of all activity involving the physician. We are supporting investigation efforts in this case. Our priority is the safety and care of our patients and their families.”

Police say to their knowledge there are no other victims at this time.

