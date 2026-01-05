Michigan drivers can get a special license plate for America's 250th anniversary; here's how

(WXYZ) — Michigan drivers are able to get a special American Flag-style license plate in 2026, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. gaining independence.

The special plate is an updated version of the 1976 plate, which celebrated the 200th anniversary.

According to the SOS, the plate is only available during 2026 and will cost $55. The total cost includes a $50 Road Fund fee and a one-time $5 plate fee.

It's one of three legacy plates available. The other two are the black Great Lakes State plate that was used from 1979-1983 and the blue Great Lakes plate used from 1983-2007.

In a post on Facebook, he SOS said that in the first `12 hours of availability, Michiganders ordered 727 red, white & blue plates.