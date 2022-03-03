Michigan drivers fed up with the potholes, costs of damage repair

(WXYZ) — Taking her husband to and from the airport turned out to be a treacherous journey for Sue Hillebrand.

“I couldn’t believe it. I hit the pothole that was just huge,” she said.

She got two flat tires. One on Eureka near 275 on her way to drop her husband off, and another on 275 on her way to pick him up.

“We had to take the car into the dealership again, and I said I need another tire, so two tires in two days,” Sue said.

She reached out to 7 Action News for answers.

"I thought what the heck I usually don’t do that but I am going to send an email.”

Traffic reporter Ali Hoxie got in touch with the assistant division director for Wayne County Roads Steve Shay. He says multiple crews have been near that area in the past week.

"Last week and this week,” he said.

According to Shay, crews have been working ten-hour days, six days a week to catch up. They also brought in additional contractors to help.

“Bringing three contractors aboard, along with our DPS staff, has helped tremendously,” Shay said.

Over in Detroit, one resident says she's seen massive potholes near i-94 and Gratiot.

"Saw a pothole in the right lane, but couldn’t swerve over to the left because I would have hit the car, so I ended up hitting it, flattening one tire, damaged another tire. So I had to replace two tires,” Brandi Williams said.

She lives off Hayes between 17 and 19 Mile in Macomb County.

Macomb County says, over the weekend they did some patchwork along Hays and other roads.

“We worked 11 hours on Saturday, 9 hours on Sunday. We had, you know, 60 people working on Saturday, 80 people working on Sunday,” Maintenance Superintendent for Macomb County Department of Roads Leo Ciavatta said.

He says his department also brought in contractors to lend a helping hand, but until the freeze-thaw cycle is over—drivers will have to wait for permeant fixes.

"If we get another cycle of snow and rain and warm temps, most of the patch that we put in those holes could blow out again," Ciavatta said. "We are going to be right back where we started.”