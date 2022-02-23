Michigan fans expected suspension of men's basketball coach Juwan Howard

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's certainly clear that University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard has a lot of fans.

But Monday, many of those same fans expected Howard to be suspended after an altercation Sunday that began when Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard put his hands on Howard to stop him and the two began arguing.

By the time it was over, other staff and players from both teams had gotten involved in pushing and shoving, and Howard had struck an assistant coach from Wisconsin.

In the video player above, watch to see reaction to the incident that led to Michigan's president and athletic director apologizing to their counterparts at Wisconsin and a group of local activists calling those apologies a mistake.