Michigan fans invited to welcome football team back to Ann Arbor Tuesday evening

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — As Michigan football returns home with a national title, the university is inviting fans to Ann Arbor to help welcome the team back to campus.

The football team is expected to arrive in Ann Arbor Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

The university is inviting fans to the back practice fields at Schembechler Hall to welcome the team back to campus. Fans can enter through the back gates along the train tracks near the Blue Lot around Crisler Center. People are encouraged to park in the Blue Lot.

Team buses will drive through campus, traveling down South University Drive and South State Street before going to Schembechler Hall.

Coach Jim Harbaugh and the team will speak to the crowd after they arrive.

The University of Michigan says on Wednesday it will announce details for a formal celebration that is set for Saturday.