Video: First Lady Melania Trump receives official White House Christmas Tree from Michigan farm

(WXYZ) — A Michigan couple is on their way to Washington DC to present this year's official White House Christmas Tree.

The 25-foot Concolor Fir was cut down last week at Korson's Tree Farm in Sidney Township. It's about 150 miles northwest of Detroit and about 45 minutes northeast of Grand Rapids.

Watch below: First Lady Melania Trump receives official White House Christmas Tree from Michigan farm

The tree was baled and loaded onto a flatbed trailer for the journey to the White House.

Earlier this year, the family-owned farm won a nationwide contest to supply the tree that will soon grace the White House through the holiday season.

The Korsons were on hand the tree was delivered on a horse-drawn carriage to First Lady Melania Trump on Monday. It will then be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House through the holiday season.

