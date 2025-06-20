Michigan Fertility Institute celebrates opening in Livonia

(WXYZ) — A ribbon cutting happened today at the location of the brand new Michigan Fertility Institute in the city of Livonia.

We were there as the community and several mayors welcomed the owner for that special event.

Located on Farmington Road, the facility is bringing state-of-the-art technology and highly experienced staff to the area to perform egg, sperm and embryo freezing, IVF treatments, genetic testing, donor programs and more.

The owner of the institute, Dr. Ali Bazzi, tells us that he wanted to choose a location that could be easily accessible for everyone in southeast Michigan.

The institute is focused on a personalized approach, guided by expertise, empathy and support. Livonia’s mayor is also praising the major investment in the community.

"We wanted to create a space, a fertility practice in a centralized location where people not only from Livonia can come, and also have a more private setting. We are hoping this will be at least a 40-50 employee practice," said Dr. Bazzi.

