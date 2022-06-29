Michigan Fireworks Laws: What to know before lighting up the sky

(WXYZ) — The Fourth of July is less than a week away and people are stocking up on food, drinks, and of course, fireworks.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, Americans spent nearly $2.3 billion on fireworks last year.

With inflation, those numbers are expected to be even higher this year.

Since last year, the price of fireworks has increased by 35% nationwide. But this increase has not stopped people from buying them.

"Everything has gone up around town and everything. You just got to go with it I guess. I mean, I want to have some fun and have some people over to the house for the party. Like what are you not going to do? Fill up your gas tank," Robert Blenkle said. He was buying fireworks at Phantom Fireworks in Sterling Heights.

Michelle Kauflin, the manager of Phanton Fireworks says the reason why prices have gone up is because the price of shipping containers has gone up.

Three years ago containers were worth $11,000 They are now over $40,000.

"The customers aren't complaining too much. They understand after we take the time to explain it all to them and say this why and there's nothing we can do." Kauflin said.

Robert says he spends several hundred dollars every year on fireworks, but this year he says he has scaled back.

"I've got a little bit of a budget," he said.

Nathan Metcalf, who was also purchasing fireworks said the same thing.

"Just try to stick in a specific range that I was trying to spend. maybe 400 or so bucks. Had a coupon so I said hey what the heck," he said.

But with fireworks comes safety. Here are some must-know rules and tips to keep yourself safe.