SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The average Michigan gas prices are down 11 cents from last week, according to AAA. The average price for regular unleaded in Michigan is now $3.16 per gallon — 20 cents less than a month ago and 49 cents less than a year ago. The average cost to fill up a 15-gallon gasoline truck is $47 — a $29 decrease from June 2022 when prices were the highest.

“After the Thanksgiving holiday, Michigan drivers are seeing the lowest gas prices all year as the state average sets a new 2023-low,” said Howard Hughey, Michigan Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If demand declines, alongside lower crude oil prices, this downward trend could continue through the week.”

When compared to last week, the average daily gas price in Michigan decreased slightly. $3.22 per gallon is the current average gas price in metro Detroit — which is approximately 9 cents less than last week’s average and 26 cents less than a year ago.

