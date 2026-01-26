Michigan gas prices down 10 cents since last week, down 2 cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state average for gas prices in the state of Michigan is at $2.86 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, down 10 cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

That price is 1 cent more than this time last month, but 24 cents less than this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $42, down $8 from last year's highest proces.

Prices at the pump are also down in metro Detroit, albeit more slightly. Metro Detroit drivers are paying an average of $2.90/gallon, down two cents than this time last week and down 29 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($2.96), Metro Detroit ($2.90), Benton Harbor ($2.84)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.54), Jackson ($2.72), Marquette ($2.75)

For a look at gas prices near you, click here.