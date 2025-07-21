Michigan gas prices down 12 cents from last week, down 50 cents from this time last year

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are down 12 cents from this time last week across the state of Michigan, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.15/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, down 15 cents from this time last month and 50 cents from this time last year.

For a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $47, down $10 from last year's record highs (July 2024).

Gas prices in metro Detroit are also down slightly. The current average in metro Detroit is $3.20/gallon, down five cents from last week and 42 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.22), Metro Detroit ($3.20), Jackson ($3.14)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.02), Benton Harbor ($3.06), Flint ($3.07)

To find more information on gas prices near you, click here.