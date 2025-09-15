Michigan gas prices down 13 cents this week, down nine cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices continue to decline across the state, with prices down 13 cents in Michigan from just last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On average, Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.05 for regular unleaded fuel, down 12 cents since last month and 21 cents since this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $45, down $12 from last year's highest price.

Gas prices in metro Detroit currently sit at an average of $3.17/gallon, about nine cents less than last week and 11 cents less than this time last year.

Here is a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.19), Metro Detroit ($3.17), Marquette ($3.01)

Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($2.87), Flint ($2.90), Lansing ($2.90)

To find gas prices near you, click here.