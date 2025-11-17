Michigan gas prices down nine cents since last week, down two cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are down nine cents since last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The average per gallon sits at $3.02, up 19 cents since this time last month but down 13 cents since this time last year.

This means that drivers are paying an average of $45 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, down $12 from last year's highest prices.

"Motorists across Michigan are seeing lower prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to fall, alongside low crude oil prices, gas prices may drop further."

Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.11), Metro Detroit ($3.05), Lansing ($3.03)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.81), Marquette ($2.90), Flint ($2.95)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.