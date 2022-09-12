Michigan gas prices rise slightly for the first time in weeks in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan saw a slight rise over the past week, the first time in weeks prices have gone up, according to AAA Michigan.

According to AAA, prices are up 2 cents from a week ago to an average of $3.85 per gallon. That's 11 cents less than this time last month and 67 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price decreased to an average of $3.94 per gallon, which is about 4 cents less than last week but 67 cents more than last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased but gas stocks also rose, but oil prices are staying low.

"While a few metro areas in the state saw gas price decreases many others saw increases, leading to a week over week increase in the Michigan state average for the first time in over 2 months," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gasoline demand begins to subside, as it typically does post-Labor Day, pump prices may likely decrease."