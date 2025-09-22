Michigan gas prices up 12 cents since last week, up two cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 12 cents since last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On average, Michigan drivers are now paying $3.17 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, down nine cents since last month and down 21 cents since this time last year.

This means that for a 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $47, down $10 from last year's highest price.

Gas prices are up slightly in metro Detroit, with the average driver paying $3.19/gallon. That's two cents more than last week but 19 cents less than this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.23), Metro Detroit ($3.19), Grand Rapids ($3.18)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.94), Marquette ($3.00), Jackson ($3.09)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.