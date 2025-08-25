Michigan gas prices up 18 cents, including 12-cent increase in metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 18 cents since last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying $3.30/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, 1 cent more than this time last month and 19 cents less than this time last year.

This means that for a 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $49, down $8 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices are also up in metro Detroit to $3.30/gallon, 12 cents more than last week and 15 cents less than this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.34), Ann Arbor ($3.33), Lansing ($3.32)

Least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($3.23), Marquette ($3.24), Benton Harbor ($3.29)

For a look at gas prices near you, click here.