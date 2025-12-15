Michigan gas prices up three cents since last week, down three cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up three cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Drivers are now paying an average of $2.85 for regular unleaded fuel, down 19 cents from this time last month and down 20 cents from this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $42, down $15 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices in metro Detroit are down slightly; drivers are paying an average of $2.86/gallon, down three cents from last week and 16 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($2.94), Lansing ($2.87), Jackson ($2.87)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($2.66), Traverse City ($2.68), Flint ($2.77)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.