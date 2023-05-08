Michigan gets C- rating for infrastructure in latest report card

(WXYZ) — The Michigan section of the American Society of Civil Engineers released its 2023 report card for Michigan's infrastructure. The state's grade average, a C-.
The group of engineers evaluated the infrastructure of things including Michigan rails, bridges, roads, and schools. Each category scored in the C to D grade range.
- Aviation: C
- Bridges: D+
- Dams: C-
- Drinking water: D+
- Energy: D
- Inland Waters: C
- Public Parks: C
- Rail: C
- Roads: C
- Schools: C-
- Solid Water: C+
- Stormwater: D
- Transit: C-
- Wastewater: C
According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, a C rating means the infrastructure is medicore and requires attention. A D rating is poor and means the infrastructure is at risk.
