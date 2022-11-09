Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer elected to second term, AP projects

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been elected to a second term, beating out Republican nominee Tudor Dixon, according to an AP projection.

Just before 1:30 a.m., the AP made the projection with Whitmer having 51.9% of the vote compared to Dixon's 46.5% with 65.3% of the vote counted.

The race between Whitmer and Dixon had been tightening over the past few weeks, with both candidates spending the final days of the campaign on the road pushing for votes.

Whitmer, 51, has committed to serving out her second term as governor, amid speculation that she may run for president if Joe Biden does not run.

Dixon, 45, is a businesswoman and political commentator who lives in West Michigan. She had criticized Whitmer during the campaign over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was backed by former President Donald Trump and other prominent Michigan Republicans.

Other issues throughout the campaign included abortion and gun control.

Dixon spoke earlier Tuesday night after the race was called by FOX News and said there was still a lot of counting to do.