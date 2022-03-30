Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs over $4.7B for infrastructure

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Fixing dams and roads in Michigan is the goal under a newly signed infrastructure spending plan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the more than $4.7 billion plan Wednesday in Grand Rapids.

It includes about $4 billion from federal funds and will be used to improve drinking water infrastructure, create and maintain parks, and to fix roads, bridges and dams.

After the hit to the economy of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government hopes improving infrastructure will boost tourism and recreation, and move the economy forward.

The spending plan includes more than $2 billion to be invested in clean drinking water, wastewater and other water infrastructure projects.