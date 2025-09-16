Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer urges lawmakers to pass a state budget

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging lawmakers on both sides to pass a state budget and avoid a state government shutdown.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Only 14 days remain for both sides to reach a deal to fund schools, road projects and more before layoffs could come.

I was in Lansing earlier, getting to the heart of what challenges remain, and how both sides see a path to achieve a deal.

“It’s never easy, but when the job is done, it’s always worth it," said Governor Whitmer.

WXYZ Governor Whitmer

Inside the state Capitol’s Heritage Hall, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was aiming to end a political standoff unfolding within the state Legislature.

Her message is about focusing on the need for both Democrats and Republicans to rise above partisan differences and pass a budget that supports better education, higher wages, lower costs, continued road funding, public safety and more.

“If the Legislature sends me a budget that reflects these shared priorities, I will sign it," said Whitmer.

The governor also pointed to economic hardships, saying tariffs and other factors have pushed many prices higher.

On October 1, the state’s next fiscal year begins, and without a budget by then, there could be thousands of layoffs and cuts to a number of state-wide programs.

WXYZ State Senator Joe Bellino

State Senator Joe Bellino (R-Monroe) offered this in response: "Last time we had a shutdown was during the Great Recession. We had no money. Here we have some extra money. If the governor can get in a room with Matt Hall and, the leader of the Senate, Madam Brinks, we can get a deal done."

“What do you see as the biggest barrier to passing a budget?" I asked Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

WXYZ Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley

"Partisanship government. Right now we have the Rs and Ds. We’re just talking about quality of life issues," said Neeley.

Lawmakers on both sides are still expressing optimism that a deal can be reached soon.

“Failing to get this done means more uncertainty, higher costs and less jobs," said Governor Whitmer.

WXYZ Susan Divine

Voter Susan Divine expressed worry.

“That shuts down very important services to folks that don’t have everything that the rest of us have," said Divine.

The governor says uncertainty over our economy must not continue. However, she is optimistic that a deal can be reached within the next two weeks.