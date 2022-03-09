Watch
Michigan Governor Whitmer calling on Congress to suspend federal gas tax amid rising prices

Whitmer is among a group of U.S. governors who sent a letter to Congressional leadership
Gas Octane Options
File Photo
At a gas station multiple options are available for the type of gas to put in your vehicle and in this scenario the cheapest type of regular is selected since gas prices are rising and high.
Posted at 10:49 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 22:49:07-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with a group of other U.S. governors, is calling on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax by passing the Gas Prices Relief Act.

According to a press release from the Michigan governor’s office, Whitmer and the other governors wrote a letter to Congressional leadership urging a suspension to the federal gas tax until the end of the year to help combat rising gas prices.

The national average gas prices in the United States has hit $4.173, according to the American Automobile Association.

Governor Whitmer, along with Tony Evers (WI), Tim Walz (MN), Jared Polis (CO), Michelle Lujan Grisham (NM), and Tom Wolf (PA), sent the letter.

Read the full letter below:

Gas Tax Holiday FINAL 03.08.22 (1) by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

