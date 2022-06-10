Michigan has free state park entry, free fishing this weekend

(WXYZ) — Nothing says Pure Michigan like a day spent out on the water, and the Department of Natural Resources is encouraging people to head outdoors this weekend.

Free Fishing Weekend and Three Free Weekend is happening on Saturday and Sunday throughout the state.

That means people can get free State Park entry, free off-roading and free fishing without a license.

It's two full days for residents and out-of-state visitors to enjoy some of Michigan's recreation areas.

The DNR is urging everyone to put safety first while out in the woods, on the water and on the trails.