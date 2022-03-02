Watch
Michigan House approves GOP tax cuts; no deal with governor

Thomas Albert and Matt Hall.jpg
AP Photo/David Eggert
House Appropriations Committee Chair Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, left, and House Tax Policy Committee Chair Matt Hall, R-Marshall, right, speak with reporters on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Their committees passed bills that would cut the income tax rate, expand exemptions for seniors and shore up pension funds. (AP Photo/David Eggert)
Posted at 9:29 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 21:29:00-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature have agreed on a plan to cut taxes, advancing a bill that will be vetoed because there is no deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The House voted 62-42 Tuesday to cut the state income tax from 4.25% to 3.9%, lower the age to exempt income from taxation to 62 and create a $500 per-child tax credit.

The Senate will concur with House changes soon.

Whitmer has proposed a more targeted plan to fully restore an earned income tax credit for lower-income workers and gradually reverse a 2012 law that eliminated pension tax exemptions.

