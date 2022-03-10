Michigan House votes to suspend 27-cent state gas tax as gas prices surge

(WXYZ) — State taxes are contributing to the pain at the pump we're feeling across the state.

That's because, for every gallon of gas sold, the government is taxing citizens 27 cents. And with gas prices reaching record heights, additional taxes are hurting a lot of people.

On Wednesday, the Republican-led state house voted 63-39 to suspend the tax for 6 months.

The plan is now headed to the senate.

But if this passes, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the state won't have enough money to fix the roads.

Instead, she's calling on Congress to suspend the 18.4-cents-a-gallon federal gas tax and the 24.4-cent diesel tax.

If the Michigan House scores a win, they have proposed a way to make up for lost earnings.

"The legislature is talking about potentially backfilling the money with state general fund revenue which is concerning for us too. We are not sure when we will be reimbursed for that money," Senior Communications Manager for road commission in Oakland County Craig Bryson said.

But drivers aren't concerned about the politics, they just want a break at the pumps.

"That's something. If it can be more it's better but a little break is fine," Southfield mom Topthiom Bane said. "We really need it."