Michigan Humane competes in Super TAILgate Challenge; here's how to vote

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan Humane is hoping to score a win in the Super TAILgate Challenge.

The organization is competing with shelters in the final four cities in the NFL playoffs — San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

You can vote for Michigan Humane by making a donation to the shelter on the challenge's website. Donations benefit animals in the community. The facility with the most donations on Super Bowl Sunday wins.

Michigan Humane is leading the pack with more than $9,600 on Friday. Kroger made a $5,000 donation to the challenge.

To donate, visit supertailgatechallenge.org.