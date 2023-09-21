Michigan Humane moving Mutt March out of Grosse Pointe Shores after pit bull ban

Michigan Humane will move its annual Mutt March out of Grosse Pointe Shores following the city's controversial ban on pit bulls that was enacted this week.

On Tuesday, Grosse Pointe Shores City Council approved the controversial ordinance with a 4-3 vote, becoming the latest community to either outright ban the breed or declare the dogs dangerous.

Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper posted an article Wednesday about the breed-specific legislation that was passed, saying he was disappointed by the ban.

"These types of bans are often considered in response to a single incident – as is the case here in Grosse Pointe Shores. In the heat of the moment, it is easy to put simple answers, like a breed ban, to more complex issues. In reality, every action reported can be addressed with existing laws. They simply need to be enforced – fairly and uniformly. A breed ban does nothing to address the behavior or expectations of owners," Pepper wrote.

According to the organization, the Mutt March has been held at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House since 1989 and next year would have been their 35th year in Grosse Pointe Shores.

"The immediate impact of the decision to ban pit bulls is that this celebration in Grosse Pointe Shores is no longer on the table. We will be immediately forced to identify a more inclusive community to host our event," he wrote.

The ordinance does have exceptions for current owners of licensed pit bulls.

Owners must meet a list of requirements that includes a 6-foot fence, keeping pit bulls on a leash and a $100,000 liability insurance policy in case the dog causes any damage or injuries.