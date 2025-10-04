Michigan lawmakers pass $81 billion budget with education funding boost

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — After months of negotiations, Michigan state lawmakers have finally approved an $81 billion budget that includes significant funding increases for education and continues free school lunch programs for all students.

The budget allocates more than $24 billion to fund K-12 schools, colleges and universities across the state. Public schools will receive just over $10,000 per student, representing a 5% increase from previous funding levels.

"I think at the end of the day, the people of Michigan are benefited by the fact that we had to make some tough decisions together, but we put the priorities of the people first and long overdue investments in infrastructure, continued investment in education," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

The budget also maintains free school lunch programs for all students, a provision that has drawn support from parents and lawmakers alike.

"I think that's great. I don't think no kids should go hungry," said Renee Papageorgiou, a parent from Madison Heights.

Papageorgiou believes the free lunch program should continue regardless of budget constraints.

"I think they should keep free lunch for everybody regardless of the budget, what not. I feel like we can find a way to make sure all kids eat," Papageorgiou said.

State Rep. Jamie Thompson from Flat Rock echoed similar sentiments about the importance of the program.

"I know that is extremely important to all families, whether they be middle-income families, low-income families, families that are just very busy and just struggling to make sure lunch is prepared for the kids," Thompson said.

While lawmakers expressed relief at reaching a budget agreement and avoiding a government shutdown, some education leaders criticized the timing of the approval.

"It's more than three months overdue and that means no matter how good or bad a budget may be, it can't possibly work as well as it should for schools simply because it's so late," Robert McCann said. "Our schools have been back, helping students, serving their needs for over a month now without any certainty of how much funding they would have, not just for the basics of operations."

Robert McCann, executive director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan, said the budget was approved far too late in the process.

"This can't happen again. If you want to claim that you are pro-education and that schools and students are your priority, you cannot complete a budget three months after it's due, one month into the school year," McCann said.

The budget now heads to Whitmer's desk for her signature.

