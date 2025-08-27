Michigan lawmakers push for tougher penalties on police pursuit fleeing suspects

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Law enforcement officials and state lawmakers are joining forces to advocate for legislation that would establish mandatory minimum sentences for criminals who flee from police during traffic stops and pursuits.

Rep. Rylee Linting, who represents District 27, and Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton testified before a judiciary committee Wednesday in support of House Bill 4690, which aims to reduce dangerous police pursuits.

"These restrictive policies just aren't working and there's too many pursuits. A vehicle pursuit is one of the most dangerous things a police officer can do. They're so common and it's no different than shooting a gun down a street," Hamilton said.

Police officials report that the number of suspects fleeing from officers has increased dramatically in the last four to five years, creating dangerous situations for residents, officers and even the fleeing drivers themselves.

"Current penalties in law do not provide an adequate deterrence against this type of unlawful behavior, which is exactly why our Legislature needs to act. This legislation has measured, tiered levels of mandatory minimum punishments that I believe will add a layer of deterrence and protection from this crime," Linting said during the hearing.

The proposed bill would establish a tiered system of mandatory minimum sentences for individuals who flee and elude police. The penalties would range from a 182-day minimum sentence for less serious pursuits to a five-year maximum sentence for the most serious cases resulting in injury or death.

"We have had fatalities and we want them to stop. We face a lot of criticism for allowing our officers to pursue but if we don't allow them to pursue, that is sending the wrong message," Hamilton said.

Just this month, a police chase in Wyandotte resulted in a suspect's death. The department has also seen several crashes where innocent bystanders and officers were left traumatized, injured or worse.

"They will make it clear that they run because they figure the cops are going to turn off the lights — and we see it all the time. These criminals will actually make the pursuit more dangerous," Hamilton said.

Hamilton hopes that harsher penalties will result in fewer people deciding to flee when they see police lights.

"There has to be consequences and the severity of punishment matters," Hamilton said.

The bill still needs to be voted out of the judiciary committee. Linting says that although there has been some pushback, they're working with partners to address any shortfalls in the legislation.

