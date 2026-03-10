Michigan lawmakers push to regulate license plate reader data amid privacy concerns

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan state lawmakers are pushing to regulate automatic license plate readers after years of debate over the surveillance technology in metro Detroit communities.

Southfield police have used the cameras for several years. Aaron Huguley, deputy chief with the Southfield Police Department, said the Flock Safety cameras are strategically placed throughout the city and have aided in a wide range of investigations.

"Huge benefit to us. Huge benefit to our agency and also law enforcement," Huguley said. "To violent offenses, homicides, missing persons, armed robbery, you name it."

Despite praise from law enforcement, metro Detroit communities have wrestled with the technology. Plymouth Township recently voted to install the cameras, while Ferndale ended its contract with Flock and is searching for a vendor after the community raised privacy concerns.

Opinions on the cameras remain divided.

"They need to be around everywhere," driver Lashe said.

Kyle Zawacki of the ACLU of Michigan acknowledged the technology can serve a positive purpose but raised concerns about its broader implications.

"The ACLU recognizes that license plate readers are a tool that law enforcement uses and it can do a lot of good to help people," Zawacki said.

"But when you have an entire system of cameras that can communicate with itself and patterns can be determined for people who are coming and going throughout the state, we have a big issue with that with regards to privacy."

In a bipartisan effort, Michigan state Reps. Doug Wozniak and Jimmie Wilson Jr. have introduced two bills to regulate plate readers.

"The license plate readers are automatic — in other words, they'll read every plate in their lens. Now, what happens to that information? That's what's important," Wozniak said.

The bills would require data collected from the cameras to be destroyed after 14 days unless it is used for clear investigative reasons.

"If you've deemed someone's innocent or some of the data is not needed, after 14 days, delete the data," Wilson said.

In Southfield in particular, police said the readers are vehicle-based and do not use facial recognition. Officials added that they maintain control of the data and its use, but said they welcome discussions about the technology.

"It's not incorrect or wrong, but we're hopeful the right parties are at the table when those conversations commence," Huguley said.

The bills have been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

