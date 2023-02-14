Michigan leaders react to deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University

(WXYZ) — Leaders from around Michigan are reacting following a deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University.

As of 1 a.m. Tuesday, three people are dead and five more are injured from the shooting, which happened at two locations on the MSU campus.

The suspected shooter died later in the night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirmed around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Below are reactions from leaders throughout Michigan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

“Our Spartan community and Michiganders across the state are devastated. MSU’s campus is a special place for so many, and it is now the site of another senseless act of gun violence. Parents across Michigan were on pins and needles calling their kids to check in on them and tell them they love them. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Certain places are supposed to be about community, learning, or joy—elementary schools and college campuses, movie theaters and dance halls, grocery stores and workplaces. They should not be the sites of bloodshed. This is a uniquely American problem. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this.

I want to thank the first responders for their swift actions on the ground tonight and the medical professionals who are working to save lives.

Spartans will cry and hold each other a little closer. We will mourn the loss of beautiful souls and pray for those fighting for their lives in the hospital.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

“As a parent, there is no greater fear than having your child tell you there is an active shooter at their school. I experienced this terror along with thousands of other MSU families last night. While my Spartan sons are safe, I am mourning the devastating loss and senseless violence. The events at Michigan State University are a tragedy for the entire state of Michigan. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, friends, and loved ones.

I want to thank everyone in law enforcement who worked to secure the campus and protect the community. I am hopeful that the investigation reveals how we can better protect our children, our neighbors, and all those who call Michigan home.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin

"It’s hard to describe the agony we’re feeling in East Lansing tonight. Our hearts are breaking for the families of the students who were killed, for those who have been injured, and for the entire Spartan community.

I’m deeply grateful to the hundreds of law enforcement and first responders who have rushed to East Lansing and put themselves in danger to save lives. I spent the evening in the ELPD and saw firsthand their critical work in complicated circumstances.

The Spartan family is strong, and as devastating as tonight has been, I know that Michiganders and Americans of all stripes are wrapping their arms around East Lansing and our Spartans to mourn alongside us and to lift us up."

Rep. Lisa McClain

"There are no words to describe how heartbroken I am about the shooting that has taken place at Michigan State Univerity. This was an act of senseless and horrific violence, and the lives of young students were lost because of it. I am praying for the MSU community and all the families that have been impacted by this tragedy. You are in our hearts. Today, we are all Spartans."