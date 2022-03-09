Michigan Legislature plans to vote on bill to suspend state gas tax

(WXYZ) — Leaders in the Michigan Legislature said they plan to vote on legislation to suspend the state's gas tax.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Jason Wentworth, both Republicans, said the pause would remove the 27 cents per gallon tax on gas and diesel fuel products for the next six months.

It comes amid a massive rise in gas prices with the state nearing record average prices. As of Wednesday, the average price in metro Detroit is around $4.25 per gallon.

The house is expected to vote on the bill Wednesday with the Senate expected to vote on the bill next week.

On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined a group of other governors calling on U.S. Congress to suspend the federal gas tax.

According to a press release from the Michigan governor’s office, Whitmer and the other governors wrote a letter to Congressional leadership urging a suspension to the federal gas tax until the end of the year to help combat rising gas prices.

