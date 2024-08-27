Michigan likely to have an above-average apple harvest this year; here are the projected dates

(WXYZ) — It's almost fall and that means apple harvest season is in full swing throughout the State of Michigan.

According to the Michigan Apple Committee, the official crop estimate for 2024 is 30.5 million bushels of apples – equal to 1.281 billion pounds.

The estimate was announced earlier this month as part of the US Apple Outlook meeting in Chicago.

“It is unusual to have three large crops in a row,” said Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee. “However, as growers continue to plant high-density orchards and adopt other innovative growing practices, Michigan’s apple crop sizes will increase, and we will continue to see these larger crops.”

The USDA said Michigan harvested 31.9 million bushes of apples in 2023 and average annual crop size is 25.9 million bushels.

Michigan has 14.9 million apple trees – covering 34,500 acres on 775 family-run farms.

According to the Apple Committee, warmer-than-normal temps in late winter and early spring caused buds to form early, leading to an early bloom in May and there were no significant freeze or frost events.

“Michigan Apple growers share a common goal of producing flavorful, high-quality apples,” said Smith. “They work with tree fruit researchers to implement the latest growing techniques and use new technology to monitor growing conditions. Michigan growers are committed to bringing the best quality fruit to the consumer.”

Below are the projected harvest dates for Michigan apples

