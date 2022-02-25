Michigan Lottery, Speedway giving customers a chance to win free gas for a year

(WXYZ) — Michigan Lottery and Speedway are teaming up to give two lucky Michigan drivers free gas for an entire year!

Starting Monday, all customers who use their Speedy Rewards account to buy instant game tickets at Speedway convenience storea will be entered in for a chance to win free gas.

Two grand prize winners will receive free gas in the form of a $2,500 Speedy Cash Fuel card.

Eight other lucky winners will each receive $600 in Lottery instant game tickets.

Lottery players have until 11:59 p.m. on April 29 to enter. Winners will be selected at random in late May.

Customers may register their Speedy Rewards® account online at or at the in-store kiosk.

Purchases of Lottery draw game tickets are not eligible for entry, but players will earn one entry for every dollar spent on Michigan Lottery instant games.