Michigan man accused of making series of threats against Democrats, LGBTQ+ community

(WXYZ) — A Michigan man is accused of making a series of death threats against law enforcement, members of the LGBTQ+ community and Democratic government officials while also being in possession of multiple firearms, according to a criminal complaint from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Randall Robert Berka II of Sebewaing allegedly posted multiple death threats on a YouTube channel, writing error-filled statements including: “im gonna kill lgbt freaks and same America” … “you could be like me and get guns and threaten to kill politicians. Im more than willing tot kill whitmer and I do live in Michigan” … and “I can, I have guns and ill kill lgbt freaks and democrat polioticians.”

According to the criminal complaint, the posts were discovered and an investigation was launched by FBI Detroit after a tip on March 7.

The FBI said through an investigation, they discovered Randall Berka II was involuntarily committed for mental health treatment in 2012, and that the state determined he was legally incapacitated in 2013, making him prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

On March 9, the FBI stated they interviewed Berka II’s mother and she reportedly admitted to buying four firearms for her son that he keeps in his room. According to the criminal complaint, she told officials he had ammunition and body armor. She reportedly said she was scared of him and didn’t think mental health treatment was working.

Berka is currently in custody and is awaiting arraignment on a charge of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.