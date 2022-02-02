Michigan man charged after 164 dogs found in, around home

EAST BAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 72-year-old northern Michigan man has been charged with animal abuse and neglect after authorities said 164 dogs were found in and around his Traverse City-area home.

Raymond Feagles of East Bay Township pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

Authorities discovered more than 160 dogs at a rural property near Traverse City after arriving to enforce blight violations.

The property is in East Bay Township in Grand Traverse County, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

“It was sad,” said Jamie Croel, county animal control supervisor. “It was incredibly sad to see that someone would keep animals in that condition and that care. I know that they’ve had loose dogs out there before but who would anticipate 165 canines?”

The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers.

A half-dozen animal control departments from nearby counties and a couple of area humane societies responded to the property.

“We walked through the property, which we had never been able to do. We could only take pictures previously from afar,” Friend said.

Attorney Paul Jarboe who represented Feagles during Tuesday’s hearing in 86th District Court said he has requested a court-appointed lawyer due to Feagles’ limited finances. Feagles has a Feb. 22 preliminary hearing scheduled.

