Michigan man creates 'Moist Towelette Museum' in East Lansing with over 1K objects

Posted at 6:31 AM, Aug 11, 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — What started as a joke for one man has turned into a squeaky-clean success in Michigan.

It's called the Moist Towelette Museum and people are taking an interest in one of the most unusual collections you will ever see.

The museum is hidden in the back corner of an office at the planetarium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

John French said he started collecting moist towelettes 30 years ago, and he has more than 1,000 moist towelettes from all over the world.

