Michigan marijuana industry jobs see 72% increase in 2021, report finds

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 8:47 AM, Feb 25, 2022
(WXYZ) — The marijuana industry in Michigan continues to grow and a new report found the state has the third-most marijuana-related jobs in the country.

According to Leafly, there are 31,152 full-time cannabis jobs in Michigan, up more than 72% from the previous year. Leafly reports that the state added 13,074 jobs in 2021.

That's only behind Colorado, which has 38,337 full-time cannabis jobs, and California, which has 83,607 jobs. Leafly said the data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There are 11 states that have adult-use recreational marijuana and 27 with only medical marijuana.

Leafly reports the entire industry added 107,059 new jobs in 2021, while the entire financial sector added 145,000 full-time jobs and the construction industry added 165,000 jobs.

The report also found that cannabis sales in Michigan increased 81% last year reaching $1.79 billion annually.

There are reportedly 402 adult-use and medical stores in the state, 47 adult-use only stores and 63 standalone medical provisioning centers.

"With no cap on the number of retail licenses, Michigan’s regulatory system is making strong progress in moving the state’s full cannabis demand into the licensed and regulated market," the report reads.

