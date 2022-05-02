Watch
Michigan May election: What to know before you vote

Posted at 4:14 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 23:34:45-04

(WXYZ) — The May 3, 2021 election is Tuesday and there are several proposals, millages and more on the ballot in metro Detroit counties and cities.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Michigan

You can check with your county clerk's office at the links below:

Lapeer County

Goodland Township Library Millage Proposal

Lenawee County

Morenci Area Schools Millage Renewal Proposal
Tecumseh Public Schools Bonding Proposal
Hillsdale County ISD Millage Proposal

Livingston County

Macomb County

Representative in State Legislature - 36th District (Partial Term Ending 01/01/2023)
Lake Shore Public Schools Bonding Proposal
Warren Consolidated Schools District Counties of Macomb and Oakland State of Michigan School Improvement Bond Proposal

Monroe County

Oakland County

Representative in State Legislature - 43rd District
Pontiac Charter Commissioner
Clawson Millage Proposal
Berkley School District Operating Millage Renewal Proposal
Holly Area Schools Bonding Proposal
Warren Consolidated Schools District School Improvement Bond Proposal

St. Clair County

East China School District Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal

Washtenaw County

Ypsilanti Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Wayne County

Flat Rock Community Schools Bonding Proposal
South Redford School District Proposal to Renew Sinking Fund

