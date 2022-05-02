Michigan May election: What to know before you vote

(WXYZ) — The May 3, 2021 election is Tuesday and there are several proposals, millages and more on the ballot in metro Detroit counties and cities.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Michigan

You can check with your county clerk's office at the links below:

Lapeer County

Goodland Township Library Millage Proposal

Lenawee County

Morenci Area Schools Millage Renewal Proposal

Tecumseh Public Schools Bonding Proposal

Hillsdale County ISD Millage Proposal

Livingston County

Macomb County

Representative in State Legislature - 36th District (Partial Term Ending 01/01/2023)

Lake Shore Public Schools Bonding Proposal

Warren Consolidated Schools District Counties of Macomb and Oakland State of Michigan School Improvement Bond Proposal

Monroe County

Oakland County

Representative in State Legislature - 43rd District

Pontiac Charter Commissioner

Clawson Millage Proposal

Berkley School District Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

Holly Area Schools Bonding Proposal

Warren Consolidated Schools District School Improvement Bond Proposal

St. Clair County

East China School District Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal

Washtenaw County

Ypsilanti Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Wayne County

Flat Rock Community Schools Bonding Proposal

South Redford School District Proposal to Renew Sinking Fund

