Michigan Museum of Horror offers year-round scares for adults in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For three years, the Michigan Museum of Horror has been collecting all things freaky, creepy and crawly in Monroe. The two-story horror museum focuses on both the real aspects of horror and the fictional aspects, making it a perfect destination during spooky season and beyond.

"October is definitely our busier time, but honestly all year long, people like to see creepy stuff," said Nate Thompson, owner of Michigan Museum of Horror.

The museum is packed with movie memorabilia featuring iconic horror characters like Michael Myers, Scream's Ghostface, and Jason's hockey mask.

Thompson says Monroe is the perfect place for his horror museum, fitting right into a community he believes is already haunted.

"I have heard noises that only other humans should be able to make, but I'm here alone. It's only a coincidence so many times before it starts to become a pattern," Thompson said.

One of Thompson's favorite things to collect are Ouija boards, which basically serve as wallpaper throughout the museum. However, he says they sometimes do unexpected things.

"If I put an Ouija board up on the shelf and it falls over, I know it doesn't want to be there anymore," Thompson said.

The museum has been so successful that they're outgrowing their space and now opening new locations out of state.

"It's like creepy hoarding. Somebody's got to have an intervention with me at some point and tell me to stop buying these things," Thompson said.

Thompson says he's grateful there are other people who share his passion for the macabre.

"Every day, I am grateful there are other weird people like me who love to see stuff like this," Thompson said.

The Michigan Museum of Horror is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon through 8 p.m., with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Fridays. More information about the museum can be found online.

