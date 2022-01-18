Watch
Michigan named 8th-worst state to drive in, study says

Posted at 7:31 AM, Jan 18, 2022
(WXYZ) — Michigan has been named the eighth-worst state to drive in in the United States, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The study looked at all states to see which were the most driver-friendly, and compared them across 31 key metrics, ranging from rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality and average gas prices.

Michigan came in 43rd, just behind Missouri and ahead of Colorado.

The state ranked 20th in share of rush-hour congestion, 19th in traffic fatality rates and car theft rate, 26th in road quality and 39th in auto maintenance costs.

The best states to drive in are Iowa, Oklahoma, Kansas, North Carolina and Texas, while the worst state was Hawaii, according to the study.

