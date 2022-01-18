Michigan needs more highway safety laws, new report says

(WXYZ) — On Tuesday, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety released their annual report card grading states on their safety laws aimed at preventing road deaths.

In the 59-page report, Michigan was given a yellow rating. The yellow means "improvement is needed because of gaps in Advocates’ recommended optimal laws." The report indicates there were 985 road fatalities in 2019 in Michigan and a 10-year fatality total of 9,644. The report also says the annual economic cost due to motor vehicle crashes in the state stands at $11.588 billion.

According to the report card, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety say the following highway safety laws are needed in Michigan to help reduce deaths:

Primary Enforcement Seat Belt Law (Rear)

All-Rider Motorcycle Helmet Law

Rear Facing Through Age 2 Law

GDL - Minimum Age 16 for Learner’s Permit

GDL - Age 18 for Unrestricted License

Ignition Interlocks for All Offenders



Check out the full report below:



2022 Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd