Michigan needs more highway safety laws, new report says

A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
Driving a Car
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jan 18, 2022
(WXYZ) — On Tuesday, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety released their annual report card grading states on their safety laws aimed at preventing road deaths.

In the 59-page report, Michigan was given a yellow rating. The yellow means "improvement is needed because of gaps in Advocates’ recommended optimal laws." The report indicates there were 985 road fatalities in 2019 in Michigan and a 10-year fatality total of 9,644. The report also says the annual economic cost due to motor vehicle crashes in the state stands at $11.588 billion.

According to the report card, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety say the following highway safety laws are needed in Michigan to help reduce deaths:

  • Primary Enforcement Seat Belt Law (Rear) 
  • All-Rider Motorcycle Helmet Law 
  • Rear Facing Through Age 2 Law 
  • GDL - Minimum Age 16 for Learner’s Permit 
  • GDL - Age 18 for Unrestricted License 
  • Ignition Interlocks for All Offenders

Check out the full report below:

2022 Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

