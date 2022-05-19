Michigan nonprofit launches giveaway for kids in need of accessible vans

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan nonprofit organization that has been helping children with limited mobility for a decade has launched a handicap accessible van giveaway.

Lori’s Voice, based in Ottawa County, will be giving away a brand-new wheelchair accessible van every three months to families in Michigan.

Lori’s Voice was founded in 2012 in the Grand Rapids area and has been helping families with costs that insurance doesn’t cover like accessible vans, home renovations and educational resources. The organization says it has helped more than 600 children by contributing more than $1.7 million.

The organization was inspired by co-founder Lori Hastings, who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy as a child. She has been devoted to helping children living with similar challenges.

“This is an exciting time,” Hastings said in a statement. “This program of gifting new vans will change the lives of both the child and their caregivers and we are delighted to open up the application process. Seeing the smile on a child’s face when they can get out and experience more of the world is incredible.”

Lori's Voice

A donor gifted Lori’s Voice $1 million in the fall of 2021 and has pledged to give $100,000 each year for the next 10 years to support the nonprofit’s initiative. The organization is also hoping to expand its presence statewide, including in Southeast Michigan.

Those eligible must have a child under the age of 21 who has a neurological or degenerative disease that has caused mobility challenges. The program is only open to Michigan residents.

“These kids don’t have disabilities – rather different abilities. We’re excited to celebrate those abilities and help where we can,” Hastings said.

A total of eight applicants will be chosen randomly by the Lori’s Voice board then a recipient will be selected.

The deadline for the first giveaway is Friday, May 20. Applications reopen after a recipient is announced. To apply for the van gifting program, visit lorisvoice.org.

