Michigan November 2023 election: Everything you need to know

The November 2023 election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7 across Michigan. While not everyone is voting, there are important issues across the state on the ballot for different communities.
Here's everything you need to know about the election.
Am I registered to vote?
If you're not sure if you have registered to vote, you can check your registration status on the Michigan voter information website.
If you aren't registered to vote, there are ways to do it within 14 days of the election. You're encouraged to register in person at your local clerk's office. You can register up until 8 p.m. on Election Day and then vote in person at the clerk's office. Find out more information on the state'swebsite.
What's on the ballot?
You can view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Voter Information Center. You just have to select your election date, county, jurisdiction and precinct, and you'll be able to see a sample ballot.
Find my polling place
You can find the location of your polling place by visiting the state's website.
Poll times
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across most of Michigan. Some counties in the western Upper Peninsula are on Central Time. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you can still vote.
Do I need to show ID?
You will be asked to show ID at the polling place when checking in to vote. However, if you don't have one, you can still vote. If that happens, you will have to sign an affidavit saying you didn't have your ID and you are eligible to vote.
Accepted forms of ID include:
- Michigan driver's license or state ID
- Driver's license or personal identification card issued by another state
- Federal or state government-issued photo identification
- U.S. passport
- Military ID with photo
- Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning
- Tribal identification card with photo
What races are on the ballot by county
Here are the races on the ballot by county in metro Detroit
Lenawee County
- Adrian city
- Hudson city
- Morenci city
- Sand Creek Community Schools
- Tecumseh city
- Tecumseh Public Schools
Livingston County
- Brighton
- Fenton Area Public Schools
- Howell
- Howell Public Schools
Macomb County
- Anchor Bay Schools
- Center Line
- Eastpointe
- Fraser
- Grosse Pointe Shores
- Lakeview Public Schools
- Mount Clemens
- New Baltimore
- Richmond
- Richmond Township
- Roseville
- St. Clair Shores
- Warren
Monroe County
- Airport Community Schools
- Bedford Public Schools
- Exeter Township
- Ida Public Schools
- Milan
- Monroe
- Petersburg
Oakland County
- Auburn Hills
- Berkley
- Birmingham
- Bloomfield Hills
- Bloomfield Hills Schools
- Brandon School District
- Clawson
- Farmington Hills
- Fenton Are Public Schools
- Fenton
- Ferndale
- Goodrich Area Schools
- Hazel Park
- Huntington Woods
- Keego Harbor
- Lake Angelus
- Lake Orion
- Lathrup Village
- Madison Heights
- Northville
- Novi
- Oak Park
- Oak Park School District
- Orchard Lake
- Pleasant Ridge
- Rochester
- Rochester Hills
- Royal Oak
- South Lyon
- Southfield
- Troy
- Clarkston
- Walled Lake
- Wixom
Sanilac County
- Fremont Township
- Sandusky Community Schools
- Speaker Township
St. Clair County
- Anchor Bay Schools
- Richmond
- Yale
Washtenaw County
- Chelsea
- Lincoln Consolidated Schools
- Manchester Community Schools
- Manchester Township
- Manchester
- Milan
- Napoleon Community Schools
- Saline
- Scio Township
Wayne County
- Airport Community Schools
- Allen Park
- Belleville
- Dearborn Heights
- Flat Rock
- Gibraltar
- Gibraltar School District
- Grosse Pointe
- Grosse Pointe Farms
- Grosse Pointe Municipal Court
- Grosse Pointe Park
- Grosse Pointe Shores
- Grosse Pointe Woods
- Grosse Pointe Woods Municipal Court
- Hamtramck
- Hamtramck Public Schools
- Harper Woods
- Inkster
- Lincoln Consolidated Schools
- Livonia
- Melvindale
- Northville
- Plymouth
- Riverview
- Riverview Community Schools
- Rockwood
- Trenton
- Westland
- Westwood Community Schools