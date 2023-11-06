Michigan November 2023 election: Everything you need to know

The November 2023 election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7 across Michigan. While not everyone is voting, there are important issues across the state on the ballot for different communities.

Here's everything you need to know about the election.

Am I registered to vote?

If you're not sure if you have registered to vote, you can check your registration status on the Michigan voter information website.

If you aren't registered to vote, there are ways to do it within 14 days of the election. You're encouraged to register in person at your local clerk's office. You can register up until 8 p.m. on Election Day and then vote in person at the clerk's office. Find out more information on the state'swebsite.

What's on the ballot?

You can view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Voter Information Center. You just have to select your election date, county, jurisdiction and precinct, and you'll be able to see a sample ballot.

Find my polling place

You can find the location of your polling place by visiting the state's website.

Poll times

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across most of Michigan. Some counties in the western Upper Peninsula are on Central Time. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you can still vote.

Do I need to show ID?

You will be asked to show ID at the polling place when checking in to vote. However, if you don't have one, you can still vote. If that happens, you will have to sign an affidavit saying you didn't have your ID and you are eligible to vote.

Accepted forms of ID include:



Michigan driver's license or state ID

Driver's license or personal identification card issued by another state

Federal or state government-issued photo identification

U.S. passport

Military ID with photo

Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning

Tribal identification card with photo

What races are on the ballot by county

Here are the races on the ballot by county in metro Detroit

Lenawee County



Adrian city

Hudson city

Morenci city

Sand Creek Community Schools

Tecumseh city

Tecumseh Public Schools

Livingston County



Brighton

Fenton Area Public Schools

Howell

Howell Public Schools

Macomb County



Anchor Bay Schools

Center Line

Eastpointe

Fraser

Grosse Pointe Shores

Lakeview Public Schools

Mount Clemens

New Baltimore

Richmond

Richmond Township

Roseville

St. Clair Shores

Warren

Monroe County



Airport Community Schools

Bedford Public Schools

Exeter Township

Ida Public Schools

Milan

Monroe

Petersburg

Oakland County



Auburn Hills

Berkley

Birmingham

Bloomfield Hills

Bloomfield Hills Schools

Brandon School District

Clawson

Farmington Hills

Fenton Are Public Schools

Fenton

Ferndale

Goodrich Area Schools

Hazel Park

Huntington Woods

Keego Harbor

Lake Angelus

Lake Orion

Lathrup Village

Madison Heights

Northville

Novi

Oak Park

Oak Park School District

Orchard Lake

Pleasant Ridge

Rochester

Rochester Hills

Royal Oak

South Lyon

Southfield

Troy

Clarkston

Walled Lake

Wixom

Sanilac County



Fremont Township

Sandusky Community Schools

Speaker Township

St. Clair County



Anchor Bay Schools

Richmond

Yale

Washtenaw County



Chelsea

Lincoln Consolidated Schools

Manchester Community Schools

Manchester Township

Manchester

Milan

Napoleon Community Schools

Saline

Scio Township

Wayne County

