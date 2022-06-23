Michigan officials detect first mosquito-borne virus of 2022

The Jamestown Canyon virus has been detected in Michigan mosquitoes. Found in Bay County, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it’s the first identified mosquito-borne virus of 2022.

The potentially serious illness is a mosquito-borne arbovirus named after the location of where it was first discovered, Jamestown Canyon, Colorado in 1961.

Most people who get infected do not develop symptoms. If symptoms do develop, it can take a few days or up to two weeks before they start. Fever, headache and fatigue are the most common symptoms.

The Jamestown Canyon virus can also cause encephalitis and meningitis. Encephalitis is inflammation of the brain and meningitis is inflammation of the protective membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord.

The Jamestown Canyon virus is not the only disease that is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. The West Nile and the Eastern Equine Encephalitis viruses are both spread the same way. And, they too, can lead to severe illness in some people.

Unfortunately, there are no vaccines or treatments available for any of these mosquito-borne illnesses. That’s why it’s important for Michiganders to protect themselves from getting bitten in the first place.

Last year, six Michiganders were reported to have been sickened by the Jamestown Canyon virus. There was one case of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus and 46 cases of the West Nile virus. Of the 46 West Nile cases, seven resulted in death.

Here are my tips to prevent mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent when outdoors. Look for EPA-registered insect repellents that contain one of these ingredients:

-DEET -Picaridin

-IR3535

-Oil of lemon or eucalyptus

- Para-menthane-diol

-2-undecanone

